Bernard (concussion) is active Week 12 against the Giants, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bernard worked his way back on the practice field this week and was fully expected to play despite spending some time in concussion protocol. He's once again in line to lead the Cincinnati backfield while Joe Mixon (knee) remains on IR, but the circumstances are a bit different this time around, as Brandon Allen is projected to be under center. Regardless of who takes the quarterback snaps, Bernard will be going up against a Giants defense that is giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game in PPR formats.
