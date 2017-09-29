Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Cleared for Week 4
Bernard doesn't have a designation in advance of Sunday's game at Cleveland.
Bernard was a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday but practiced in full during Friday's session, the latter of which paced the way for active status in Week 4. While rookie Joe Mixon easily garnered more offensive snaps (34) than Bernard (13) and Jeremy Hill (14) combined this past Sunday against the Packers, Bernard still holds utility due to his pass-catching chops. On the season, Bernard has totaled 67 receiving yards on five receptions (eight targets), which has supplemented his 77 yards on the ground.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Provides impact in limited snaps•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Goes for 26 yards Thursday night•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Leads Bengals' backs on Sunday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Part of RB rotation•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: First preseason action•
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...