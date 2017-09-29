Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Cleared for Week 4

Bernard doesn't have a designation in advance of Sunday's game at Cleveland.

Bernard was a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday but practiced in full during Friday's session, the latter of which paced the way for active status in Week 4. While rookie Joe Mixon easily garnered more offensive snaps (34) than Bernard (13) and Jeremy Hill (14) combined this past Sunday against the Packers, Bernard still holds utility due to his pass-catching chops. On the season, Bernard has totaled 67 receiving yards on five receptions (eight targets), which has supplemented his 77 yards on the ground.