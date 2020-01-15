Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Closes season on a whimper
Bernard finished the season with a three-carry, four-yard performance in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Browns.
Bernard saw just 18 offensive snaps, his second least (13, against the Jets in Week 13, also a win). He finished the year with 170 rush yards, along with 30 catches for 234 receiving yards. He did not reach the end zone. His future on the Bengals would be in question but for a two-year contract extension he signed in September 2019.
