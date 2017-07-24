Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Could be cleared for start of camp

Bernard (knee) may be cleared to join his teammates when the Bengals open training camp Friday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Eight months removed from tearing his ACL, Bernard appears to be progressing very well in his recovery. Whether he'll receive clearance for full activity remains to be seen, and being cleared for work in camp is merely a step toward an eventual return to game action. It's believed that the addition of Joe Mixon in April's draft will leave Bernard positioned to work mostly in third-down situations once he's ready to play again.