Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Could be cleared to begin camp Friday
Bernard (knee) may be cleared to join his teammates when the Bengals open training camp Friday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Eight months removed from tearing his ACL, Bernard appears to be progressing very well in his recovery. Whether he'll be cleared for full activity remains to be seen, and being cleared for work in camp is merely a step toward being cleared for an eventual return to game action. It's believed that the addition of Joe Mixon in April's draft will leave Bernard positioned to work mostly in third-down situations once he's ready to play again.
-
