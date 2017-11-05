Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Could see role increase with Hill out

Bernard could see his snap count increase Sunday against the Jaguars with starting running back Jeremy Hill (ankle) inactive for the game, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

According to Dehner, Joe Mixon is scheduled to start the Week 9 contest while retaining his usual role as the Bengals' feature back, but since Bernard is the only other back active Sunday, he could see slightly more work than usual as a change-of-pace option. Even a modest uptick from the 14 snaps Bernard logged in the Week 8 victory over the Colts probably wouldn't be enough for him to bring much appeal in most standard or PPR settings, however. Bernard has accumulated only 44 total yards on 10 touches (three receptions) over the Bengals' last three games.