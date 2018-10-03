Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Dealing with knee issue

Bernard (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

The status of Bernard, who missed the tail end of last Sunday's game, is thus cloudy, but fortunately for the Bengals fellow running back Joe Mixon (knee) appears poised to return to action this weekend against the Dolphins.

