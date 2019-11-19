Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Efficient game
Bernard had three carries for 30 yards and a catch for 16 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Raiders.
After leaving Week 10 with a knee injury, Bernard was back at full speed this week, playing 33 offensive snaps.
