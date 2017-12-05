Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Excels in expanded role
Bernard rushed 13 times for 77 yards and caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Steelers.
Bernard saw his workload expanded after Joe Mixon was forced out with a concussion during the first half. With recently signed rookie Brian Hill the only other active running back on the Bengals roster, Bernard was given the entirety of the backfield touches after Mixon's departure, resulting in season highs in rushing attempts and yards. Mixon will need to clear concussion protocol in order to play this Sunday against the Bears, but Bernard's strong showing should earn him some extra looks even if that occurs.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Totals 27 yards•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Totals 48 yards•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Could see role increase with Hill out•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Held to five yards•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Relegated to blocking duty•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited to 32 total yards•
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...