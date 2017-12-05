Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Excels in expanded role

Bernard rushed 13 times for 77 yards and caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Steelers.

Bernard saw his workload expanded after Joe Mixon was forced out with a concussion during the first half. With recently signed rookie Brian Hill the only other active running back on the Bengals roster, Bernard was given the entirety of the backfield touches after Mixon's departure, resulting in season highs in rushing attempts and yards. Mixon will need to clear concussion protocol in order to play this Sunday against the Bears, but Bernard's strong showing should earn him some extra looks even if that occurs.