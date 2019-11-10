Play

Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Exits Sunday's game

Bernard was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens after suffering a right knee injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his exit, Bernard carried twice for 10 yards, while working behind Joe Mixon. In his absence, added snaps could be available for reserve back Trayveon Williams.

