Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Expected to miss 2-4 weeks

Bernard is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with an MCL sprain, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Bernard's absence arrives just as Joe Mixon returns from a knee injury of his own. Per Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer, it's possible that Mixon might be eased back into the mix Sunday against the Dolphins, which suggests that backup Mark Walton should get a share of touches in Week 5.

