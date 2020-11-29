Bernard (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Confirmation on that front will arrive when the Bengals' inactive list is posted prior approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming Bernard avoids the inactive list, he'll be in line to head the Cincinnati backfield with Joe Mixon (foot) still on injured reserve. Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams are on hand to provide depth behind Bernard.