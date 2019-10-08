Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Gains 26 yards in loss
Bernard ran for 10 yards on two carries and added 16 yards on three catches during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Arizona.
It was an overall good decent day for the Bengals rushing offense, ranked 31st in the league, but Joe Mixon, with 93 rushing yards, were the prime beneficiary. Twenty-six yards represented Bernard's highest total since Week 1 on a team that continues to struggle to put it together. His pass-catching ability may be a path forward as the Bengals visit Baltimore and the league's 27th-ranked pass defense Sunday.
