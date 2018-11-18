Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Gathers 25 yards

Bernard caught all four of his targets for 20 yards and added five yards on two carries during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Baltimore.

Sunday provided a slight uptick for Bernard as he comes back from his knee injury, with six touches as compared to Week 10's four. He manged to gain fewer yards, however. It's been a tough two games to judge Bernard as the Ravens bottled up the run game on Sunday and, last week, the Saints were up by too much for Cincinnati's run game to matter all that much. Still, he trails Joe Mixon in touches since returning 28 to 10 since returning. He is unlikely to get enough touches to be too much of a factor next Sunday against a Browns defense giving up 4.7 yards per carry.