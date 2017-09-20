Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Goes for 26 yards Thursday night

Bernard caught two of four targets for 16 yards and added 10 yards on the ground in Thursday's 13-9 loss to the Texans.

After leading the Bengals' rushing corps in yards in Week 1, Bernard took a step back against Houston. Joe Mixon again led the team in touches with 10 followed by Bernard and Jeremy Hill with seven apiece. The Bengals fired their offensive coordinator, Ken Zampese, after Thursday's game and replaced him with Bill Lazor. The promotion of Lazor may make carries harder to come by in Cincinnati. In Lazor's last full season as an offensive coordinator, 2014 in Miami, the team ran the ball 40.1 percent of the time as compared to 43.3-percent league average that season. The Bengals ran the ball 43.9 percent of the time under Zampese since the beginning of 2016.