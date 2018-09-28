Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Good to go this week
Bernard (thigh) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
With Joe Mixon (knee) officially ruled out for the contest, Bernard is once again in line to head the Bengals' backfield this weekend. While filling in for Mixon in Week 3, Bernard was on the field for 57 of the Bengals' 65 snaps on offense, en route handling all 12 of the team's running back carries for 61 yards and a TD, to go along with five catches for 25 yards. Meanwhile, backup Mark Walton was on the field for seven snaps, but was not credited with a carry. While it's possible that Walton could spell Bernard a little more in Week 4, Bernard is in line to handle the bulk of the team's carries, which puts him a decent spot to produce against a Falcons defense that has allowed an average of 125.7 rushing yards per game out of the gate.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited again Thursday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Listed as limited with thigh injury•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Solid effort as fill-in starter•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Added opportunities on tap due to Mixon injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...