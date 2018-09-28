Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Good to go this week

Bernard (thigh) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

With Joe Mixon (knee) officially ruled out for the contest, Bernard is once again in line to head the Bengals' backfield this weekend. While filling in for Mixon in Week 3, Bernard was on the field for 57 of the Bengals' 65 snaps on offense, en route handling all 12 of the team's running back carries for 61 yards and a TD, to go along with five catches for 25 yards. Meanwhile, backup Mark Walton was on the field for seven snaps, but was not credited with a carry. While it's possible that Walton could spell Bernard a little more in Week 4, Bernard is in line to handle the bulk of the team's carries, which puts him a decent spot to produce against a Falcons defense that has allowed an average of 125.7 rushing yards per game out of the gate.