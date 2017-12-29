Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Good to go this week
Bernard (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing fully Friday.
Meanwhile, Joe Mixon (ankle) is listed as questionable for the game after practicing in a limited fashion the last two days. If Mixon is able to suit up Sunday, Bernard, who logged 168 yards from scrimmage in Week 16, would move back into a time-share, but either way, he should see enough touches to merit Week 17 fantasy consideration, more so if Mixon is held out.
