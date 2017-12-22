Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Heading back to reserve role
Bernard will revert to a reserve role Sunday against the Lions due to Joe Mixon's (concussion) return to action.
Bernard took the reins of the rushing attack during Mixon's two-game absence, turning 25 carries into 92 yards and one touchdown. In addition to the contribution on the ground, Bernard chipped in nine receptions (on 13 targets) for 81 more yards. With Mixon's concussion behind him, Bernard likely will revert to his workload prior to Week 13, a span in which he averaged 4.8 touches and 30.9 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring two TDs in 11 contests.
