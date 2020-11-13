Bernard is likely to retain the starting running back role Sunday against the Steelers, as Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports that Joe Mixon (foot) is listed as doubtful for the game.

Bernard has made the most of his starting role over the past two games, scoring three touchdowns in Mixon's absence. He should remain heavily involved as both a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield, and Bernard's pass-catching ability will be especially valuable if the Bengals fall behind the undefeated Steelers as expected and are forced to pass to catch up.