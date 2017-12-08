Bengals' Giovani Bernard: In line for Week 14 start
Bernard is expected to start at running back Sunday against the Bears with teammate Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out for the contest, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
With special-teams contributor Brian Hill representing the only healthy running back on the roster, Bernard should be in store for workhorse duties out of the backfield, an assignment that should make him an attractive and affordable DFS option and a popular pickup in season-long formats. Following Mixon's early departure in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers, Bernard shined while taking on his largest workload of the season, logging 77 yards on 13 carries and adding two receptions for 19 yards.
