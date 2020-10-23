Bernard is in line for added work Sunday against the Browns with the Bengals having ruled top back Joe Mixon (foot) out for the contest, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Bernard is the leading candidate to headline the team's Week 7 backfield in Mixon's absence. Beyond Bernard, Samaje Perine should factor into the mix in short-yardage scenarios or obvious running downs, while Baby adds that 2019 sixth-round pick Trayveon Williams should be active for the first time this season as the Bengals' No. 3 back.