Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Just two touches in Week 1

Bernard lost two yards on his lone carry and caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 34-23, Week 1 win over the Colts.

Bernard was a non-factor while Joe Mixon turned 17 carries and seven targets into 149 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. What's most concerning about Bernard's lack of touches is that Cincinnati trailed into the fourth quarter, so there was no lack of the passing situations in which Bernard usually thrives.

