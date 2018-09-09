Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Just two touches in Week 1
Bernard lost two yards on his lone carry and caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 34-23, Week 1 win over the Colts.
Bernard was a non-factor while Joe Mixon turned 17 carries and seven targets into 149 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. What's most concerning about Bernard's lack of touches is that Cincinnati trailed into the fourth quarter, so there was no lack of the passing situations in which Bernard usually thrives.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Sees limited preseason snaps•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Part of talented backfield•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Splits carries in season finale•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Could be headed for lead role Sunday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Likely in line for lead role Sunday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Good to go this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...