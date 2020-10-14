Bernard (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
This is Bernard's first appearance on the injury report this season, and it's encouraging that he's still working in some capacity. His role over the past two weeks has been minimal, though, as he's rushed twice for 19 yards and added one four-yard reception on two targets with Joe Mixon becoming a workhorse. If Bernard can't shake this injury by Sunday's matchup against the Colts, expect either Samaje Perine or Trayveon Williams to see an increase in usage.
