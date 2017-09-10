Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Leads Bengals' backs on Sunday
Bernard rushed for 40 yards on seven carries and added a 39-yard catch during Sunday's loss to Baltimore.
Bernard didn't get into the action until the second quarter, but he quickly made his presence known with a 23-yard scamper. The Bengals, with the quick, pass-catching Bernard and the powerful Jeremy Hill, were a tough running back room to read even before the arrival of heralded rookie Joe Mixon. Counting on any one of the three-headed beast might be a fool's errand early on in the season, but Bernard is as safe a bet as any. His speed and receiving ability make him a big-play threat, and those traits allowed him to total 31 more yards on Sunday than Hill and Mixon combined.
