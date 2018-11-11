Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Likely available in Week 10
Bernard (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Sidelined for more than a month with an MCL sprain, Bernard participated in practice with the Bengals throughout the week, albeit in a limited capacity. He'll likely hold a pregame workout before his status is decided, but the running back appears to be trending toward a return to action. Given the long layoff along with the fact that he still might not be 100 percent healthy, Bernard may not immediately reclaim his role as the Bengals' top pass-catching option out of the backfield if he suits up. Bernard should at least absorb most of the minimal snaps that have recently fallen to rookie Mark Walton, who has been served as the primary backup to Joe Mixon.
