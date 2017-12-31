Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Likely in line for lead role Sunday

Bernard is expected to act as the Bengals' lead back Sunday against the Ravens with Joe Mixon (ankle) not expected to play, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Marginalized in the Cincinnati offense for much of the season, Bernard has come on strong over the Bengals' last four games while Mixon has been limited to just 24 snaps during that span due to a concussion and the ankle issue. Mixon was able to practice on a limited basis this week and plans to go through pregame warmups, but since it sounds like he's not quite 100 percent, the Bengals seem inclined to err on the side of caution and hold him out. That leaves Bernard with unfettered access to the leading role, though he'll be hard pressed to replicate his success from the past few weeks against a stout Ravens defense that has allowed more than 100 rushing yards just once in its last eight games.