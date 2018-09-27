Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited again Thursday

Bernard (thigh) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With back-to-back limited showings in practice, Bernard doesn't seem as healthy as a week ago, when he followed a limited practice Wednesday with a full session Thursday. So long as he upgrades to a full workload at Friday's practice, Bernard's status for the Week 4 matchup won't be much of a question mark. If Bernard is cleared to suit up, he'll likely be in store for another sizable workload with No. 1 back Joe Mixon (knee) trending toward an inactive status for the second straight week.

