Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited again Thursday
Bernard (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Though he's failed to practice fully this week, Bernard's knee issue doesn't seem like anything that serious threatens his availability for Sunday's contest against the Vikings. Of more concern to Bernard's fantasy outlook is the potential return of Joe Mixon, who remains in the concussion protocol but was able to put in a limited practice Thursday. If Mixon is cleared of the protocol before the weekend, he would likely draw the start at running back for the Bengals in Week 15, limiting Bernard to more of a passing-down role than the lead-back duties he enjoyed in last Sunday's loss to the Bears.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Tallies 130 total yards•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: In line for Week 14 start•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Excels in expanded role•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Totals 27 yards•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Totals 48 yards•
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...