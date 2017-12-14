Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited again Thursday

Bernard (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Though he's failed to practice fully this week, Bernard's knee issue doesn't seem like anything that serious threatens his availability for Sunday's contest against the Vikings. Of more concern to Bernard's fantasy outlook is the potential return of Joe Mixon, who remains in the concussion protocol but was able to put in a limited practice Thursday. If Mixon is cleared of the protocol before the weekend, he would likely draw the start at running back for the Bengals in Week 15, limiting Bernard to more of a passing-down role than the lead-back duties he enjoyed in last Sunday's loss to the Bears.