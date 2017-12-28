Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited at practice Thursday
Bernard (ankle) was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
The limited showing Thursday implies that Bernard's ankle issue isn't a major concern, but the running back may need to practice fully Friday to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend. More significant than Bernard's health is that of backfield mate Joe Mixon (ankle), who was also limited Thursday. If Mixon is unable to suit up in the season finale against the Ravens, Bernard, who tallied 168 yards from scrimmage in the Week 16 win over Detroit, would have the lead-back duties all to himself.
