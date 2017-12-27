Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited at practice Wednesday

Bernard was limited at practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though Bernard's reps were managed carefully during the Bengals' first practice of the week, he still saw more involvement than his main competition in the backfield, Joe Mixon (ankle), who didn't participate in any capacity. The health of both runners is worth monitoring throughout the week, but if Mixon is unable to play in the season finale Sunday against the Ravens, Bernard would act as the team's undisputed lead back. Bernard submitted his best outing of the season in the Week 16 upset win over the Lions, generating 168 yards from scrimmage and scoring a touchdown.