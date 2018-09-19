Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited at practice Wednesday

Bernard (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Assuming the issue that limited him Wednesday is minor, Bernard is slated to head the Bengals' backfield Sunday against the Panthers, given that Joe Mixon won't play this weekend. Slated to back Bernard up in Week 3 are rookie Mark Walton and newcomer Thomas Rawls.

