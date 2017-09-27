Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited at practice Wednesday

Bernard was limited at practice Wednesday due to a thigh issue, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

There's been no reported setbacks with Bernard's surgically-repaired knee, so there's a solid chance that his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. Bernard logged 13 snaps on offense (out of a possible 61) in the Bengals' loss to Packers in the Week 3. In the process, the veteran change-of-pace back logged three carries for 27 yards and two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown.