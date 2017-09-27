Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited at practice Wednesday
Bernard was limited at practice Wednesday due to a thigh issue, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
There's been no reported setbacks with Bernard's surgically-repaired knee, so there's a solid chance that his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. Bernard logged 13 snaps on offense (out of a possible 61) in the Bengals' loss to Packers in the Week 3. In the process, the veteran change-of-pace back logged three carries for 27 yards and two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Provides impact in limited snaps•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Goes for 26 yards Thursday night•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Leads Bengals' backs on Sunday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Part of RB rotation•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: First preseason action•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...