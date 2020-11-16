Bernard rushed the ball eight times for 30 yards in Week 10 against the Steelers. He added four receptions for 17 yards.

Bernard struggled to get into any rhythm as he got only four touches in the first quarter. The Steelers held a two possession for much of the remainder of the game, limiting most of Bernard's impact to the passing game. Even there, however, Bernard was held in check as he averaged only 2.4 yards per target. Joe Mixon (foot) did not practice at all leading up to Week 10, meaning Bernard could have another chance to start in Week 11 against Washington.