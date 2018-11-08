Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited for second straight day

Bernard (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Bernard has opened Week 10 with back-to-back limited practice sessions, but the Bengals may have been hoping for him to put in a little more work coming off a bye. Cincinnati will wait and see if Bernard is able to upgrade to a full session Friday, but if not, the running back would almost certainly carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Saints. If cleared to play this weekend, Bernard could be eased back into the mix with a restricted snap count after missing the Bengals' previous four contests with an MCL sprain.

