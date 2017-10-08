Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited to 32 total yards

Bernard caught two passes for 30 yards and added two yards on two carries in Sunday's 20-16 win over Buffalo.

Bernard has now caught at least two passes in four consecutive weeks, though his two-game streak with a touchdown reception was snapped on Sunday. The shifty back's abilities in the passing game makes him a little less susceptible to the emergence of rookie Joe Mixon than fellow veteran Jeremy Hill, but make no mistake about it: it's Mixon's time in Cincinnati and any damage that Bernard manages to do will be accomplished with limited opportunities. He has yet to top eight touches in a game this season.