Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Listed as limited on initial injury report

Bernard (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bernard returned to practice Monday coming out of a bye week, hoping to play in a game for the first time since Week 4 when he suffered an MCL sprain. His return for Sunday's game against the Saints likely would push Mark Walton out of a role in the Cincinnati offense, while Joe Mixon would face legitimate competition for passing-down snaps. Bernard may need to log a full practice session before the Bengals are comfortable bringing him back for a game.

