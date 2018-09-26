Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Listed as limited with thigh injury

Bernard was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a thigh injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It's no surprise to see Bernard a bit banged up after he saw 12 carries and nine targets while handling a 88 percent snap share in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Panthers. He should be headed for a similarly large workload if the Bengals play another week without Joe Mixon (knee), who seems to be making progress but nonetheless was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Bernard draws a Week 4 road matchup with an Atlanta defense that's surrendered 167 scrimmage yards per game to running backs.

