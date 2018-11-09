Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Listed as questionable this week
Bernard (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Doing the math, with six players already ruled out by the Bengals and Alex Redmond considered doubtful, there's currently no room for Bernard on the team's Week 10 inactive list. Assuming he's available for the team's 1:00 ET kickoff Sunday, Bernard would step into a change-of-pace role behind Joe Mixon, who is coming off his best game of the season. It's an assignment that could yield a degree of PPR utility for Bernard, but volume will be an issue for him as long as Mixon is healthy.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited for second straight day•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Listed as limited on initial injury report•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Returns to practice•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out this week•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Remains sidelined•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Remains sidelined at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...