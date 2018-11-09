Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Listed as questionable this week

Bernard (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Doing the math, with six players already ruled out by the Bengals and Alex Redmond considered doubtful, there's currently no room for Bernard on the team's Week 10 inactive list. Assuming he's available for the team's 1:00 ET kickoff Sunday, Bernard would step into a change-of-pace role behind Joe Mixon, who is coming off his best game of the season. It's an assignment that could yield a degree of PPR utility for Bernard, but volume will be an issue for him as long as Mixon is healthy.