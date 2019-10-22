Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Little offensive impact
Bernard didn't gain a yard on four carries and caught two of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Jaguars.
There was absolutely nowhere to run for the Bengals' backfield, as even Joe Mixon recorded just two yards on 10 carries. Although Mixon is the clear No. 1 running back, the Bengals' pitiful defense keeps Andy Dalton throwing, and Mixon hasn't marked 20 rushes in a game yet while averaging just 3.0 YPC. It's tough to hold onto Bernard even as a handcuff.
