Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Bernard (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Bernard should be available for Sunday's road game against the Vikings, but his Week 15 fantasy upside largely hinges on the status of fellow running back Joe Mixon, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday.

