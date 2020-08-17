Bernard is one of five running backs remaining on the roster after the Bengals waived Rodney Anderson (knee) on Monday, SI.com's James Rapien reports.

Earlier in the offseason there was some thought the Bengals might end up cutting Bernard to save cap space, but part of that scenario involved either Anderson or Trayveon Williams proving to be a reliable backup to Joe Mixon. It's possible for Williams to make such an impression in the coming weeks, but we haven't seen any suggestion that Bernard is in danger of being released. The 28-year-old signed a two-year extension last September, and while he's coming off the least productive season of his pro career, his solid track record as a pass catcher makes him an appealing backup.