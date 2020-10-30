Bernard appears in line to start Sunday's game against the Titans, with Joe Mixon (foot) not practicing Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bernard headlined Cincinnati's backfield against the Browns in Week 7, with Mixon out, a game in which he compiled 13 carries for 37 yards plus five catches for 59 yards and a score. If Mixon is indeed forced to miss more time, Bernard would stand to reprise a similar role versus the Titans, while Samaje Perine operates as his top backup.