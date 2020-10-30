Bernard will start at running back against the Titans on Sunday, as John Sheeran of Cincy Jungle reports that Joe Mixon (foot) will miss a second consecutive game.

Bernard made the most of his opportunity as the starter last week, racking up 96 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown in a high-scoring loss to the Browns. The veteran running back should handle double-digit carries barring extremely negative game script, but the majority of Bernard's fantasy value lies in his receiving ability out of the backfield, and he comes in riding a two-game scrimmage touchdown streak following a touchdown drought that dated back to Week 4 of 2018.