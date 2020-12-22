Bernard carried 25 times for 83 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for a 14-yard score in the Bengals' 27-17 win over the Steelers on Monday night.

The veteran running back had topped out at 15 carries during his extended stint as the top back due to Joe Mixon's (foot) stay on injured reserve, but Monday night, he handled a bell-cow-worthy number of rush attempts. The bump in workload was especially significant when considering Bernard had seen just three rushing touches in Week 14 against the Cowboys after fumbling early in the game. He was a resurgent runner against Pittsburgh's tough defense, however, and he rewarded fantasy managers who rostered him in critical postseason matchups with his four- and 14-yard rushing and receiving touchdowns, respectively, in the second quarter. Bernard is unlikely to see similar volume on a short week when the Bengals face the Texans in a Week 16 matchup on Sunday, but the matchup in that contest will certainly be a premium one.