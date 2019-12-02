Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Minimal involvement in win

Bernard rushed once for four yards and caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's win over the Jets.

The 28-year-old played a season-low 13 offensive snaps as Joe Mixon dominated the backfield work with 19 carries and four receptions. Bernard has now played only 34 snaps over the last two games. Andy Dalton reclaimed the starting job at quarterback and led the Bengals to their first win of the year, but the status quo for the veteran running back remains unchanged.