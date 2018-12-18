Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Minimal production again
Bernard had six carries for seven yards and two catches for 25 yards in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
The six carries and 30 offensive snaps were actually as high as Bernard has gotten when Joe Mixon has been healthy, and Bernard even got a red zone carry inside the 10-yard line, but it's clear this isn't going to approach a timeshare so long as Mixon isn't hurt.
