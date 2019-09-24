Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Minimal production

Bernard was held to five rushing yards on three carries along with two catches for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Bernard was limited to 26 offensive snaps as Joe Mixon's ankle was fully healed this week. The Bengals' offense was stagnant for entire half, which severely curtailed the number of plays that they ran overall to boot. This level of participation is reminiscent of his usage last season.

