Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Minimal production
Bernard was held to five rushing yards on three carries along with two catches for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Bernard was limited to 26 offensive snaps as Joe Mixon's ankle was fully healed this week. The Bengals' offense was stagnant for entire half, which severely curtailed the number of plays that they ran overall to boot. This level of participation is reminiscent of his usage last season.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Takes step back against Niners•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Steps in after Mixon injury•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Signs extension•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Minimal role Thursday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Won't play Saturday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Absent from practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...