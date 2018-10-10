Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Misses practice to start week

Bernard (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Marvin Lewis said he isn't ready to rule Bernard out for Week 6, though the typical recovery timeline for an MCL sprain suggests the running back isn't likely to play. Lewis did mention that Bernard needs to practice again before he's cleared to play, so fantasy owners should have a better idea about his outlook by Friday. The Bengals' decision to release Thomas Rawls on Tuesday does hint that the team expects Bernard to return fairly soon, even if he's not quite ready for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Another absence would leave Mark Walton as the No. 2 running back, portending a big workload for Joe Mixon.

More News
Our Latest Stories