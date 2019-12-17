Play

Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Modest output in Week 15

Bernard had five carries for 27 yards along with two catches for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to the Pats.

With Joe Mixon playing so well, the opportunities for Bernard to contribute have been few and far between. He still has not scored on the season, nor has he topped 31 rushing or 63 combined yards in a given game this year.

