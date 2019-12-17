Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Modest output in Week 15
Bernard had five carries for 27 yards along with two catches for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to the Pats.
With Joe Mixon playing so well, the opportunities for Bernard to contribute have been few and far between. He still has not scored on the season, nor has he topped 31 rushing or 63 combined yards in a given game this year.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Posts 40 percent snap share•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Minimal involvement in win•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Three catches Sunday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Efficient game•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not on injury report•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Suffers sprained knee•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Waivers: Winning replacements
We're dealing with more big-name absences ahead of the Fantasy championships in Week 16. Here's...
-
Week 16 RB Preview: Vikings mess
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 16, including projections from Heath...
-
Week 16 QB Preview: Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 16, including his top DFS play.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...