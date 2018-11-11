Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Modest use in first game back
Bernard had two catches for 30 yards on three targets, along with two carries for six yards in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Bernard was the preferred option in the Bengals' two-minute drill, but Joe Mixon still logged most of the snaps in the backfield, though the entire second half was essentially garbage time, which makes it difficult to judge the team's intentions for next week.
